Province of Tyrol supports fire departments with 23.8 million euros

This year, the emergency services have not only had to deal with fires, but also with other challenging operations: "Whether during storms in Tyrol, such as in St. Anton in August, during cross-provincial relief operations, such as in September during the floods in Lower Austria, or even during cross-border operations, such as in June this year during the floods in Bavaria - the Tyrolean fire departments prove their enormous expertise and reliability time and time again," says Mair.