Province of Tyrol supports fire departments with 23.8 million euros
Thanks to numerous subsidies from the state of Tyrol, the local fire departments were once again able to fight fires or help with other operations in an emergency with the appropriate and suitable equipment.
Whether a new turntable ladder in Elbigenalb, a new equipment shed in Langkampfen or a new truck in Innervillgraten - the work of the Tyrolean fire departments with modern and high-quality equipment and infrastructure is more important than ever.
Financial support is provided by the state. In 2024, a total of 23.82 million euros was paid out. Of this, EUR 6.27 million was allocated to fire department requirements from the municipal equalization fund and EUR 17.55 million from the state fire brigade fund.
Numerous members in action
"The 356 Tyrolean fire departments with their more than 33,000 members are a guarantee for safety in our province. Investments in the fire departments are investments in safety in Tyrol. Every euro thus benefits the population," explains Astrid Mair, Tyrolean Minister of Security.
Be it during storms in Tyrol, such as in St. Anton in August, during cross-provincial relief operations, such as the floods in Lower Austria in September, or even during cross-border operations - the Tyrolean fire departments prove their enormous competence and reliability time and time again
Funding for breathing apparatus and more
In 2024, funding was provided for the purchase of vehicles such as turntable ladder vehicles, the procurement of equipment such as breathing apparatus and radio equipment as well as the construction and renovation of fire stations. As a blackout precaution, the state also funded the purchase of mobile emergency power generators. For forest fire operations, the purchase of helicopter extinguishing buckets or special protective equipment was financially supported.
With the provincial firefighting school in Telfs, we have a unique training facility that is constantly being further developed - this is also funded by the province.
"A special focus is also always placed on training," says Provincial Fire Service Inspector Rene Staudacher: "With the Provincial Fire Service School in Telfs, we have a unique training facility that is constantly being further developed - this is also funded by the state."
