Launch of deposit system
Will the big PET chaos come at New Year?
In theory, everything is on track, but it remains to be seen how the domestic PET return system will work in practice at the beginning of the year. Two retail giants are assisting smaller stores and sausage stands.
The new deposit system for disposable plastic and metal drinks packaging will be introduced at the beginning of the year. In principle, every sales outlet that hands out single-use containers with a deposit to its customers is also obliged to take them back and pay out the deposit. This poses a major challenge, especially for smaller businesses such as tobacconists and sausage stands as well as operators of even the simplest vending machines.
This makes the idea of the local grocery chains Billa and Penny all the more brilliant and practical. They are stepping in to provide support "by offering these smaller outlets the opportunity to use our stores as alternative return points free of charge from January 2nd".
The two retail giants are thus the first grocery retailers in Austria to offer this well thought-out service, which is intended to prevent the stacking of items in the often far too cramped premises of Buden & Co. "Just take it to the nearest supermarket. We'll pretty much take care of the rest," confirms Rewe spokesperson Paul Pöttschacher.
Hoping for a smooth start
Nevertheless, there is growing concern as to whether and how the large-scale separation will work smoothly, especially in the early days of 2025, and how long it will take for the system to settle down in the truest sense of the word.
However, "Einwegpfand Österreich" (EWP) is confident. "We have launched our own information campaign for the launch of this largest circular economy project," say EWP Managing Directors Monika Fiala (formerly head of "Waldquelle") and Simon Part.
