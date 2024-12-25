Nationwide air alert
Ukraine: “Aggressive attacks on energy system”
A nationwide alert has been issued in Ukraine due to heavy Russian missile and drone attacks. Russian Tu-95 MS fighter jets fired numerous cruise missiles at Ukraine over the Black Sea. In the midst of Christmas celebrations, measures were taken to limit electricity consumption.
"The enemy is again massively attacking the energy system," wrote Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Facebook.
Injured also in Kharkiv
The city of Kharkiv also came under heavy rocket fire, in which at least four people were injured. These included a 39-year-old man who was taken to hospital and two other victims who are in a serious condition. One person was also injured when a private house was hit in another district.
"At least seven attacks"
"The Russian army has carried out at least seven attacks," Synyehubov wrote. Several fires had broken out and there was damage to civilian infrastructure. According to Mayor Terekhov, there was also an attack in the Kiev district of Kharkiv. A fire had broken out and the glazing of the surrounding buildings had been damaged.
Measures to limit electricity consumption
According to the Ukrinform agency, explosions were also reported in the city of Dnipro. Due to the ongoing massive rocket fire, measures have been taken in Ukraine to limit electricity consumption, Ukrinform reported, citing the electricity grid operator Ukrenerho.
Selenskyj: "Christmas unites all Ukrainians"
"For the second time, we are celebrating Christmas on the same day as one big family, one country. For the second time in modern history, Christmas unites all Ukrainians. Today we stand side by side. And we will not be forgotten," said Ukrainian President Zelenskyi on December 24 on X (see post above).
Western-style Christmas celebrations
The new Russian attack shattered Christmas celebrations in the country. In Ukraine, many people celebrated Christmas according to the Western model, following the example of the leadership striving to join the EU and NATO. The custom was introduced as part of the defensive struggle against Russia. Nevertheless, many people in Ukraine continue the long tradition of giving presents under the Christmas tree on New Year's Eve and celebrating Orthodox Christmas on the night of January 7 - just like in Russia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
