What we want from politics in 2025

The tricky finances

Austria will have to save up to four billion a year over the next few years. Without a concrete plan, there is a threat of EU sanctions. Negotiators say that there is a rapprochement here. A delicate seedling has been planted. We are waiting for it to blossom. Big bone of contention: wealth taxes. SPÖ politicians such as Carinthia's Peter Kaiser are pushing federal leader Andreas Babler's demand for this. The ÖVP and NEOS have no use for it. They would rather strengthen the business location.