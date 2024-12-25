While they negotiate
What we want from politics in 2025
The ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS have been engaged in intensive and tough negotiations on a possible coalition for weeks. This in the middle of a veritable (economic) crisis. Solutions are needed quickly from a government capable of taking action - for a number of problems.
A turbulent year is coming to an end. Who governs in times of crisis? The people demand solutions quickly. And this requires a government that is willing and able to act.
The Zuckerl coalition
is the basis for everything else. The turquoise-red-pink candy is far from being packaged, let alone offered. A bitter aftertaste is already noticeable in the negotiations. It will continue to be tough.
The tricky finances
Austria will have to save up to four billion a year over the next few years. Without a concrete plan, there is a threat of EU sanctions. Negotiators say that there is a rapprochement here. A delicate seedling has been planted. We are waiting for it to blossom. Big bone of contention: wealth taxes. SPÖ politicians such as Carinthia's Peter Kaiser are pushing federal leader Andreas Babler's demand for this. The ÖVP and NEOS have no use for it. They would rather strengthen the business location.
On Christmas Eve, ÖVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer spoke about major challenges and a budget of 250 billion euros. Experts such as Franz Schellhorn from Agenda Austria lack urgency in view of the tense situation: "The negotiators must finally get going."
The migration issue
How to deal with asylum and the effects of the partly misguided migration policy of recent years? A Europe-wide strategy is needed, say experts and politicians, such as asylum procedures at the EU's external borders. According to surveys conducted by IFDD on behalf of the "Krone" newspaper, for example, this is one of the key issues. It is also one that recently brought the FPÖ enormous electoral success.
Educational concerns
Studies are increasingly showing the loss of language skills. Especially in urban areas with a high proportion of migrants. There is a threat of dramatic socio-political consequences. A construction site that will give the government a lot of work.
Need for structural reform
The NEOS are demanding far-reaching reforms for their participation in government. From subsidies to pensions. This is also a major issue in the negotiations - keyword federalism and powerful SP and VP heads of state.
The big question
When will Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen inaugurate a government? Negotiators and experts expect an agreement of 70:30 percent by mid-January. It remains to be seen how good the confectionery will taste. One thing is certain: if there is no deal, not only will the parties' chief negotiators be finished, but Herbert Kickl, whose FPÖ is currently polling up to 40 percent, can be handed the keys to the Chancellery on Ballhausplatz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
