Touching message
Princess Kate: “We have to be each other’s light”
The British Princess Kate touches with her emotional Christmas message after probably the hardest year of her life: "We have to be the light for each other"
The British Princess Kate, wife of Prince William and mother of George, Charlotte and Louis, touched the hearts of many people on Christmas Eve with a touching Christmas message. In a video of the Christmas concert in Westminster Abbey, she thanked inspiring people across the UK who selflessly give of themselves for others.
"This Christmas service is a celebration of the heart for each and every one of you," said the Princess, emphasizing the importance of cohesion: "A reminder that we must shine for each other at Christmas and throughout the year, because in times of joy and sorrow, we are all each other's light."
Kate wished everyone a Merry Christmas - and this after a year that has been very challenging for her and her family.
A year full of trials - and an example of strength
In January, the Princess had to undergo a serious abdominal operation. During her time in hospital, the children were lovingly supported by Prince William and their grandparents. But then came a devastating diagnosis: cancer cells were discovered during follow-up examinations and Kate had to undergo months of chemotherapy.
The family showed great solidarity during this difficult time. William and Kate found gentle words to explain the situation to their children, and Kate once again proved her remarkable strength. Then, in September, came the relieving news: the chemotherapy had been successfully completed.
A message of hope
Princess Kate's Christmas message is a symbol of resilience and compassion. Her appeal to be a light for one another has a special depth in this year, which has demanded a lot from her personally. Her words have touched not only the United Kingdom, but people around the world.
With her message, she reminds us that Christmas is a time when love and solidarity are stronger than all adversity - a message that should also inspire us at Christmas.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
