Princess Kate: “We have to be each other’s light”

A year full of trials - and an example of strength

In January, the Princess had to undergo a serious abdominal operation. During her time in hospital, the children were lovingly supported by Prince William and their grandparents. But then came a devastating diagnosis: cancer cells were discovered during follow-up examinations and Kate had to undergo months of chemotherapy.

The family showed great solidarity during this difficult time. William and Kate found gentle words to explain the situation to their children, and Kate once again proved her remarkable strength. Then, in September, came the relieving news: the chemotherapy had been successfully completed.