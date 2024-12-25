Hotel in Piesendorf
Advent wreath fire: breathing a sigh of relief after the evacuation
Advent wreath on fire: 43 guests had to be evacuated from a hotel in Piesendorf and temporarily housed in the fire station. It is thanks to one member of staff and 60 firefighters that nothing more happened. The guests had breakfast back at the hotel the next morning.
An idyllic start to Christmas Eve looks different. 43 guests at the Hotel Tauernhex in Pinzgau had to be evacuated in the middle of the night on December 24th. What had happened?
An Advent wreath in the foyer started to burn. An employee of the hotel was asleep on the premises, heard the fire alarm, alerted the fire department and began to extinguish the wreath. Due to the heavy smoke, guests could only be evacuated via terraces and balconies. Fortunately, no one was injured - thanks to the quick action of the fire departments from Piesendorf and Kaprun.
Hotel manager: "Huge praise for the Piesendorf fire department "
60 firefighters and eleven vehicles were deployed from around 2 am. The Red Cross, the police, the district governor and the disaster department also had to arrive. Hotel manager Peter Vitzthum says: "Big praise to the fire department. They handled everything brilliantly."
Head of operations and local fire brigade commander Michael Unterberger explains: "We saw the heavy smoke through the sliding glass door as soon as we arrived and called our colleagues from Kaprun. The hotel was lucky, there was a Christmas tree nearby, it could have turned out worse."
Guests accommodated in the fire station
There is a big sigh of relief. Vitzthum: "The guests were able to have breakfast again on Christmas morning. It was a shock in the middle of the high season, but the most important thing is that nothing more happened." Incidentally, the guests were accommodated in the fire station and in the neighboring building after the evacuation. However, they were able to move back into their rooms after the operation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
