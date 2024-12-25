Many guardian angels flew to Michael at birth

Instructions by phone

On the way home, the young father called the emergency services. Minutes later, the home birth took a dramatic turn. Little Michi had a very complicated start to his life on earth just after midnight. "The umbilical cord had become entangled around our baby's neck," recalls the man. But emergency call expert Patrick Olah gave the instructions that saved the baby. Dad Marcel brought his son back to life - assisted by grandma Petra - with artificial respiration in the truest sense of the word. Patrick Doppler, the dispatcher at the Stockerau control center, also acted as a guardian angel for the newborn and alerted the emergency medical team in Korneuburg, who took mother and baby to the hospital.