Difficult home birth
Many guardian angels flew to Michael at birth
In the middle of the night and weeks too early, little Michael was born in Hausleiten. But there were sudden complications during the unexpected home birth.
In the middle of the night and quite abruptly, 24-year-old Denise from Hausleiten in the Korneuburg district went into labor. Dad Marcel immediately got into the car and raced home from work, where his wife was watching over their two other children, Elise (2) and Florian (3).
Instructions by phone
On the way home, the young father called the emergency services. Minutes later, the home birth took a dramatic turn. Little Michi had a very complicated start to his life on earth just after midnight. "The umbilical cord had become entangled around our baby's neck," recalls the man. But emergency call expert Patrick Olah gave the instructions that saved the baby. Dad Marcel brought his son back to life - assisted by grandma Petra - with artificial respiration in the truest sense of the word. Patrick Doppler, the dispatcher at the Stockerau control center, also acted as a guardian angel for the newborn and alerted the emergency medical team in Korneuburg, who took mother and baby to the hospital.
A visit from guardian angels
Shortly before Christmas, the young family was reunited at home. And paid a visit to Patrick Olah and the team from Notruf NÖ - where Michael, now weighing a proud 2210 grams, delighted everyone in the control center with his powerful little voice.
