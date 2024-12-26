Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

35,000 liters of schnapps

The Pfau distillery celebrates its 40th anniversary

Nachrichten
26.12.2024 18:00

The Pfau schnapps distillery is located in a 400-year-old building of the Schleppe brewery in Klagenfurt, and owner Valentin Latschen focuses on nature. "Sugar and flavor additives are banned during distillation, just like foreign alcohol; I only use quality." 2024 ends as an anniversary year.

0 Kommentare

"The recipe is nature" is Valentin Latschen's motto. This year, the passionate Pfau schnapps distiller celebrated his 40th company anniversary within the 400-year-old walls of the Schleppe brewery. The name Pfau comes from his parents' inn. Latschen has been a schnapps distiller since 1984 and has been running the commercial distillery since 1987, moving from Lower Carinthia to Klagenfurt in 2000.

 Latschen is a hotel manager, master fruit grower and master winemaker. His heart beats for nature: "I have been against the addition of foreign alcohol, sugar and flavoring for 40 years. 97 percent of all spirits only live from flavor additives. I do without them."

Valentin Latschen distils in a 400-year-old building. (Bild: tinefoto.com | martin steinthaler)
Valentin Latschen distils in a 400-year-old building.
(Bild: tinefoto.com | martin steinthaler)
Pfau produces 25 different spirits. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Rojsek)
Pfau produces 25 different spirits.
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Rojsek)
Latschen never uses sugar and focuses on schnapps quality. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Rojsek)
Latschen never uses sugar and focuses on schnapps quality.
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Rojsek)
Valentin Latschen has been running the distillery for four decades now. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Rojsek)
Valentin Latschen has been running the distillery for four decades now.
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Rojsek)
Valentin Latschen has many special features. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Valentin Latschen has many special features.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

Pfau philosophy is unique
Latschen has always gone his own way, always focusing on sustainability. He is considered the founder of the Carinthian asparagus farmers and is intensively involved with the slow food philosophy. "A workshop of ideas is also important, for me it's called 'Pfau kreativ'!" says the 67-year-old, who also produces a punch, Carinthian Reindling, coffee and potato brandy and is a co-founder of the Austrian Whisky Association. Incidentally, his barrels and vats currently store 35,000 liters of high-proof spirits. Latschen even produces the "Gin Wayne" brand for car manager and Carinthia fan Wayne Griffith.

Many of his specialties have also already won awards, with his Schwarze Ribisel winning the title of Brand of the Year 2025. 25 varieties in total are available from Latschen. "I only use Carinthian fruit for my brandies." Whether apple, pear, plum, apricot or raspberry brandy - everything succeeds.

"Many companies are struggling to survive, I've felt it too. But I remain true to my line: nature is served in a glass, the quality has to be right. We never use sugar."

The Pfau distillery celebrates its birthday, the name comes from the family inn. (Bild: Tragner Christian/Tragner)
The Pfau distillery celebrates its birthday, the name comes from the family inn.
(Bild: Tragner Christian/Tragner)

The business is being expanded
Now he has even expanded his business: bartender Timo Zeller has joined him from the Feuerberg hotel group. "The German wants to break new ground with me." Pfau's "Dry Gin" was only served exclusively at the Feuerberg, "he worked on it". "As long as I stay healthy, the enthusiasm for distilling and distilling will remain my job." Valentin is now delighted that his 15-year-old son is doing his hotel apprenticeship in Villach. "That closes the circle."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf