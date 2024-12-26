35,000 liters of schnapps
The Pfau distillery celebrates its 40th anniversary
The Pfau schnapps distillery is located in a 400-year-old building of the Schleppe brewery in Klagenfurt, and owner Valentin Latschen focuses on nature. "Sugar and flavor additives are banned during distillation, just like foreign alcohol; I only use quality." 2024 ends as an anniversary year.
"The recipe is nature" is Valentin Latschen's motto. This year, the passionate Pfau schnapps distiller celebrated his 40th company anniversary within the 400-year-old walls of the Schleppe brewery. The name Pfau comes from his parents' inn. Latschen has been a schnapps distiller since 1984 and has been running the commercial distillery since 1987, moving from Lower Carinthia to Klagenfurt in 2000.
Latschen is a hotel manager, master fruit grower and master winemaker. His heart beats for nature: "I have been against the addition of foreign alcohol, sugar and flavoring for 40 years. 97 percent of all spirits only live from flavor additives. I do without them."
Pfau philosophy is unique
Latschen has always gone his own way, always focusing on sustainability. He is considered the founder of the Carinthian asparagus farmers and is intensively involved with the slow food philosophy. "A workshop of ideas is also important, for me it's called 'Pfau kreativ'!" says the 67-year-old, who also produces a punch, Carinthian Reindling, coffee and potato brandy and is a co-founder of the Austrian Whisky Association. Incidentally, his barrels and vats currently store 35,000 liters of high-proof spirits. Latschen even produces the "Gin Wayne" brand for car manager and Carinthia fan Wayne Griffith.
Many of his specialties have also already won awards, with his Schwarze Ribisel winning the title of Brand of the Year 2025. 25 varieties in total are available from Latschen. "I only use Carinthian fruit for my brandies." Whether apple, pear, plum, apricot or raspberry brandy - everything succeeds.
"Many companies are struggling to survive, I've felt it too. But I remain true to my line: nature is served in a glass, the quality has to be right. We never use sugar."
The business is being expanded
Now he has even expanded his business: bartender Timo Zeller has joined him from the Feuerberg hotel group. "The German wants to break new ground with me." Pfau's "Dry Gin" was only served exclusively at the Feuerberg, "he worked on it". "As long as I stay healthy, the enthusiasm for distilling and distilling will remain my job." Valentin is now delighted that his 15-year-old son is doing his hotel apprenticeship in Villach. "That closes the circle."
