The Pfau distillery celebrates its 40th anniversary

The business is being expanded

Now he has even expanded his business: bartender Timo Zeller has joined him from the Feuerberg hotel group. "The German wants to break new ground with me." Pfau's "Dry Gin" was only served exclusively at the Feuerberg, "he worked on it". "As long as I stay healthy, the enthusiasm for distilling and distilling will remain my job." Valentin is now delighted that his 15-year-old son is doing his hotel apprenticeship in Villach. "That closes the circle."