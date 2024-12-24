Bad diagnosis 2020
“Please don’t reduce me to my illness”
In 2020, professional basketball player Eva Pichler was diagnosed with a lump in her breast. However, the diagnosis was never a reason for the 41-year-old, who wants to encourage other people, to stop playing sport ...
The ball detached itself from her fingertips, sailed through the air as if carried by invisible wings and sank into the basket without touching its ring. "That was Eva Pichler's 29:35," the hall announcer exclaimed euphorically.
A point that was another in Basketball Wels' recent comeback to win 66:57 in the Superliga against the Timberwolves from Vienna - and one of thousands for the shooter in her career. A free throw. Nothing special for a player who was one of the first Austrians to play for a US college - and who is part of Wels' starting five.
Lymph nodes removed
Nevertheless, this one point was another triumph for Pichler. Like every one since 2020, when she discovered a lump in her breast. Eva, whose mother died of cancer, subsequently had lymph nodes, breasts and ovaries removed, accompanied by chemotherapy. Before the nightmare returned this year, affecting her lungs ...
"Nevertheless, don't reduce me to my illness," the mother of a 9-year-old son asked "Krone" and said: "I just want to encourage others with my story."
The 41-year-old therefore emphasized that she is not a superwoman, but by far the oldest Superliga player, that she is currently undergoing immunotherapy and only has enough time to play half the season. Nevertheless, coach Damir Kuranovic raves: "Eva has fighting spirit, is a team player and a mom to everyone." Who once made her debut in the top league at the age of 14 - where she is still a top performer 27 years later. Despite her fate.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
