Eighth defeat in a row for Pöltl’s Toronto Raptors

After an evenly poised opening quarter, the hosts set the course for victory at Madison Square Garden in the second period. In the final twelve minutes, the Raptors, led by Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett with 24 and 23 points respectively, were able to put the finishing touches to the result. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 31 points for the Knicks, as did former Toronto player OG Anunoby. The Canadians, whose away record now stands at 1-13, continue their campaign on St. Stephen's Day at the Memphis Grizzlies, who lost 110-114 to the LA Clippers on Monday.