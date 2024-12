Half-orphans celebrate their first Christmas without mom

Until the very end, there was hope that Corinna Mitterberger from Spittal would be able to celebrate Christmas again with her two sons Liam (6) and Leandro (8). But fate was merciless. The seriously ill mother lost her battle with cancer at the end of November this year and her sons have been without a mother ever since. The family urgently needs help with treatment and care. Donate under the keyword "Mama".