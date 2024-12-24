Fully packed LH makes half-orphans smile

Dear readers! Dear readers!



If you would like to help Tanja and her five children, please make a donation to our "Krone" special account at Hypo OÖ under the reference "Trauerfamilie":

IBAN: AT76 5400 0000 0040 0002

BIC: OBLAAT2L



The amounts transferred can also be published by name in our print edition. However, if you wish to remain anonymous, we kindly ask you to indicate this in the "Purpose" field. The donations are tax-deductible!