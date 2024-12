HLA Managing Director takes stock at the end of the year

Winter crown for the BT Füchse, WEST WIEN sets an example

On matchday 14, the BT Füchse put their money where their mouth is in the away game in Bregenz - in short: the winter crown goes to Bruck/Trofaiach. The team coached by Benjamin Teras has been able to continue its run of success from the previous season and has performed really well despite some serious absences. At the bottom of the table, WEST WIEN can say goodbye to the lantern just before Christmas - a surprise win in Ferlach makes it possible.



