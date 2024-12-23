Vorteilswelt
AK-SERVICE-TIP

Is there a right to exchange?

Nachrichten
23.12.2024 15:25

Not happy with the gift? Anyone who thinks they generally have a right to exchange is mistaken, as Maria Wollersberger-Linder, consumer protection expert at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows.

There is no legal right to an exchange. An exchange is only possible if the company has expressly stated this, e.g. on the invoice. It is important to note that an exchange may also be subject to conditions such as the integrity of the product, a deadline or the presentation of the receipt.

Exchanges do not mean that goods back means money back. It is best to find out about the exchange options before making a purchase and have them confirmed in writing.

14-day right of withdrawal for online purchases

The situation is different for online purchases, where there is a right of withdrawal of 14 days from receipt of the goods or from conclusion of the contract. This does not apply to sealed goods or concert tickets, for example. If you are not properly informed of the withdrawal period, this is extended by twelve months.

The declaration of withdrawal must be sent to the company within the deadline. Dispatch on the last day of the period is deemed to be on time. Thereafter, the goods must be returned to the company. Consumers must prove receipt of the declaration of withdrawal and the goods by the company, so proof must be kept.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
