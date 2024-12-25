Dynamic management duo networks architecture

Everything is new at the Graz House of Architecture! For the first time, architect Zerina Džubur and cultural manager Karin Oberhuber have taken over the reins, and the two of them are also turning the association on its head. "We took the best from the last few years, added new ideas and created a concept," says Džubur, and Oberhuber adds: "We won over the founding institutions in three hearings and then they unanimously put their trust in us." In addition to the managing directors and their close-knit team, the 6-member program advisory board will also be back in place. Together they want to create an annual program including an open call.