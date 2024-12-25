Dynamic management duo networks architecture

Graz HdA
Zerina Džubur and Karin Oberhuber have been managing the Graz House of Architecture since October. The architect and the cultural manager took over from Beate Engelhorn and see themselves primarily as team players. We spoke to them about their plans and priorities.
Everything is new at the Graz House of Architecture! For the first time, architect Zerina Džubur and cultural manager Karin Oberhuber have taken over the reins, and the two of them are also turning the association on its head. "We took the best from the last few years, added new ideas and created a concept," says Džubur, and Oberhuber adds: "We won over the founding institutions in three hearings and then they unanimously put their trust in us." In addition to the managing directors and their close-knit team, the 6-member program advisory board will also be back in place. Together they want to create an annual program including an open call.
Well-filled transition phase
Of course, this requires a start-up period, so in 2025 there will be a transitional program with a cross-section of the local architectural landscape - from students and young offices to established architects. And a Styrian adaptation of Hermann Czech and his Trigon projects from Vienna.
The architecture scene has changed a lot. It has become much more female.
HdA-Chefin Zerina Džubur
Speaking of students: The two directors see the House of Architecture as a networking center. This is where the scene can exchange ideas, young and established, as well as local and international planners. "An incredible amount has changed in the architecture scene," notes Zerina Džubur, "there are a lot of graduates, but very few new offices." The two also see an end to the star architect era; hardly any new offices are named after just one designer.
Fewer stars, more women and collectives
"The architecture scene has also become more female," notes Džubur. The HdA is responding to all of this by focusing on specific areas. And education is also a major concern. For example, the children's program is to be expanded. The "Häuser schaun" series is also extremely successful. Its 16th birthday will be celebrated in 2025 with a special event.
The two are really proud of their team. "It's primarily architecture students who work here," emphasizes Karin Oberhuber, "this creates a bond with the building at an early stage - giving them a network and us a wealth of good ideas." This win-win situation is also to be promoted in dealings with partners and sponsors. "We don't want to be supplicants, we want to be able to offer something when we cooperate with the private sector."
The new House of Architecture wants to be younger, more open, more networked and more mediating. And with the energy with which Zerina Džubur and Karin Oberhuber go about their work, this should not be a problem.
