“Our Jakob should finally be able to speak again”

High-tech device costs 80,000 euros according to the list

After many months in hospital in Eisenstadt, the patient is now in the coma ward at Haus St. Peter in Oberpullendorf. Jakob does not move, his gaze is fixed on the ceiling. But his gray matter is fully intact. Thanks to the special "Mind Beagle" device from a company in Upper Austria, it was possible to prove that brain waves are flowing.