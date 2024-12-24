After the storms
More than 11 million euros for flood victims
The severe storm caused serious damage in Burgenland last summer. The province has now taken stock of the relief measures.
The worst damage was caused by the storms in the Oberwart district in June. The floods left a trail of devastation through many villages. The province has so far provided more than 11 million euros in aid and funding commitments for those affected.
Submit invoices to the state
According to Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), the aid enables those affected to quickly implement the urgently needed repair and reconstruction measures: "Invoices can be submitted directly to the state without the need for pre-financing - a decisive step towards providing help quickly and unbureaucratically."
The aid granted enables those affected by the floods to implement urgently needed repair and reconstruction measures quickly.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ)
Damage is being repaired
So far, almost 400 grants have been awarded and invoices submitted are being checked immediately and paid directly. The few outstanding cases are currently being finalized. All the necessary expert opinions have already been commissioned. Numerous cases of damage have already been successfully repaired.
Expansion of the program
"With this record sum and the clear focus on direct support for those affected, the province of Burgenland has sent a strong signal of solidarity," emphasizes Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf. As reported, the province has significantly expanded the flood aid program. Private households can receive up to 150,000 euros gross under the new guidelines.
For companies, including agricultural businesses, the funding amounts have been increased to up to 75,000 euros net. Any insurance benefit is deducted from the amount of damage, whereby a lump sum of 10,000 euros is taken into account.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
