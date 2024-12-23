Many new arrivals
5000 packages for protégés at the animal shelter
The animal shelter is delighted to receive numerous presents for Christmas. But there are also challenges.
Not only children look forward to Christmas Eve, but also the animals at the animal shelter. The keepers make sure that this day is something special for their famished charges.
For this reason, the wishes of the four-legged friends were published weeks ago, with the request that someone should fulfill them. And numerous animal lovers responded to this request. A total of 5000 packages were handed over to the animal shelter - filled with treats, toys and other accessories.
Packs for the animals
As part of the "Waiting for the Christ Child" campaign, children personally deliver lovingly wrapped presents to dogs, cats and other animal shelter residents.
Many presents come with a wish card, which the children also read to the animals: "Dear dog Zeus, we wish you a little more joy with these treats. We hope with all our hearts that you will soon join your 'forever' family. We send this wish into the universe and firmly believe that it will come true. Thanks also to the great team at the shelter who do so much for you. Merry Christmas! Klea, Goldi and Ela."
Exotic animal house filled to capacity
The generosity of so many people is particularly welcome at a time when the animal shelter is facing major challenges.
Due to numerous official inspections, the exotic animal house is filled to capacity. 15 monkeys, including white-headed marmosets and list monkeys, parrots and reptiles were recently rescued from difficult circumstances. Their species-appropriate care is very expensive - they need special food and heat lighting. And: four giant snakes, tiger pythons, could soon move into the animal sanctuary, but there is currently no suitable space for them.
Animal sanctuary needs donations
"It would be inconceivable to leave the animals to their fate at Christmas," says animal shelter manager Stephan Scheidl. The animal shelter is dependent on donations.
