Almost twice as many cases of crypto fraud this year

In 2024, there was also an increase in so-called "celebrity scams", where fraud victims are contacted via social networks using deepfake postings with celebrities who have allegedly become rich with secret investments. "Even if their methods are modern, the stories they use to seduce their victims are always the same. High profit with low risk, secret investment tricks that the banks won't reveal," said FMA Executive Directors Helmut Ettl and Eduard Müller in the press release.