“No matter what anyone says, I’m going to run again”

Flashback: July 19, 2024, shortly before 1 p.m.: Three days after his 28th birthday, ski mountaineer Daniel Ganahl is on a training ride on his racing bike in the Austrian-Bavarian border region. He heads down from Rossfeld to Schönau am Königssee. On the narrow, winding road in the Faselsberg district, a 68-year-old woman comes towards him in her car and turns left. "She overlooked me," believes the Montafon native, who has no memory of the accident. "I'm missing ten minutes before that." So he only knows what happened from stories. "I couldn't brake, crashed into the passenger side of the car, flew over the roof and landed eight or nine meters further into the ditch. I was responsive. My face was smashed in. That made it difficult to understand me. I was screaming for air because my windpipe was bleeding out," says "Dani", describing the shocking events.