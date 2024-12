One week after the regional court in Ried im Innkreis gave the green light for the continuation of the insolvent KTM AG, KTM Components GmbH and KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH, Stefan Pierer's motorcycle manufacturer group has another important deadline on Friday, December 27, in the battle for the future and the rescue of the KTM Group. Pierer Industrie AG has until Friday to submit a restructuring plan to the regional court in Wels.