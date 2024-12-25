Bathing dream Eberndorf opens its doors

Vorteilswelt
25.12.2024 00:01

Bathroom history will be written in Eberndorf from December 27, 2024: Bädertraum opens its doors and offers customers the opportunity to design their own personal dream bathroom. From design to installation - everything from a single source.

A bathroom is much more than just a useful room - it is a private oasis of well-being that provides peace and relaxation. At Bädertraum in Eberndorf, the focus is on people and their individual requirements. From December 27, 2024, you can expect a comprehensive offer for the design and implementation of your new bathroom in just 7(!) days.

Innovative technology and elegant design
State-of-the-art mineral concrete trowel technology is used to create seamless surfaces that are not only visually impressive, but also particularly easy to clean. High-quality bathroom furniture from the DAN brand ensures the perfect combination of functionality and elegance. Whether new build or renovation - every bathroom is planned and implemented individually.

Fast completion and clear costs
 Bädertraum guarantees fast delivery and completion in just 7 days. Everything comes from a single source - and at a fixed price with no hidden costs. This means customers can experience their dream bathroom without long waiting times or unpleasant surprises.

Stress-free complete solutions in just 7 days (Bild: Möbeltraum.at)
From the idea to reality
 Bädertraum offers everything from a single source: from the initial consultation to 3D visualization and installation. The detailed 3D planning makes it possible to experience your new bathroom in detail in advance and ensure that every wish is realized.

New bathroom in just 7 days
Book an appointment now
 Take advantage of the personal consultation at Bädertraum and start planning your bathroom today! Conveniently arrange a consultation appointment online or call 0677/61187600 and make your bathroom dream come true - with Bädertraum in Eberndorf. Your new dream bathroom will be ready from December 27!  

