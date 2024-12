Drunk driver was “stopped by street lamp”

The Christmas party of a 55-year-old man from Berchtesgaden ended on Sunday evening at a street lamp in Bischofswiesen. The police in Berchtesgaden reported verbatim: "After drinking a lot of alcohol, the 55-year-old thought he could still drive home in his car. However, shortly after setting off, he was stopped by a street lamp, which left a clear imprint on his hood." The traffic accident was observed by two independent witnesses who informed the police and waited with the driver for the patrol.