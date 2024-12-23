Trump wants to end “transgender madness”

Migration: "Will no longer be overrun"

Another key topic of his speech was migration policy. As in the election campaign, Trump spoke of an "invasion" and used dehumanizing rhetoric. "We will no longer be invaded, we will no longer be overrun, we will no longer be conquered," he said. The migrants were all criminals or people from "insane asylums". "We will once again (...) be a nation we can be proud of." Mass deportations were a central promise of his election campaign. To implement this plan, Trump has already brought several right-wing hardliners into his team.