Player surprised Bischofshofen with findings

"There's a lot going on with us and not much," laughs Bischofshofen coach Thomas Schnöll. The Western League team trained until December 20, working on their fitness. After the Christmas holidays, training is set to resume on January 7. In any case, John Peter Sesay will no longer be involved. The German-Sierra Leonean attacking player and the Pongau club have agreed to terminate his contract. "It seemed strange to us that someone with so much talent only shows it so rarely," explains Schnöll. In conversation with the player, it became clear: "He has a long-term injury that we didn't know about. He showed us a report from 2023 showing that he has inflamed osteoarthritis in his lumbar vertebrae. It doesn't make sense like that, he has to see if he can still play at all."