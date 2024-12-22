Vorteilswelt
Craigher in Friesach

Christmas greetings from the chocolate factory

Nachrichten
22.12.2024 17:00

Sweet Christmas greetings from the professionals at the Craigher chocolate factory in Friesach: it's a busy time of year here! The "Krone" paid a visit to the chocolate professionals.

The golden Christmas tree that confectionery expert Maria-Anna is working her magic on looks almost too good to bite into: "It's extremely time-consuming - I can decorate ten of them in an hour and a half."

There is also a lot of precision work behind the little fellows that are prepared for St. Nicholas Day: every edible detail - from the Krampus horns to the St. Nicholas beard - made from marzipan, nuts or egg whites requires a delicate touch. "We only make around 20 Krampuses a day; we can't make any more," explains Hanna Craigher from the Friesach chocolate factory.

They have been working hard for weeks to get all the chocolates and, above all, the 1,000 or so figures ready for the festival. "We do this out of a love of craftsmanship," she says, "so that the customer can see that not everything has to be produced on a large industrial scale."

An incredible amount of work goes into the figurines and chocolate bars. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta)
An incredible amount of work goes into the figurines and chocolate bars.
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta)
"Intern" Benjamin decorates little trees. (Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)
"Intern" Benjamin decorates little trees.
(Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)
You can literally smell the aroma of the warm chocolate... (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta)
You can literally smell the aroma of the warm chocolate...
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta)
A professional makes 20 Krampuses a day. (Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)
A professional makes 20 Krampuses a day.
(Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)
The decoration of the golden Christmas trees is elaborate. (Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)
The decoration of the golden Christmas trees is elaborate.
(Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)
The chocolate Santa Claus also wishes you a Merry Christmas. (Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)
The chocolate Santa Claus also wishes you a Merry Christmas.
(Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)

That's why the products from the Craigher chocolate workshop are all a little bit different. During the "Krone" visit, two pupils are also allowed to lend a hand with the homemade chocolate: Benjamin and Martin eagerly try their hand at Santa Clauses, reindeer and the new bestsellers, the precious golden trees.

"They do a good job," praises apprentice Alex. And the boys are learning to appreciate food and production.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kerstin Wassermann
Kerstin Wassermann
