"It's not enough for me"
ÖSV sports director Stecher is fed up with excuses
ÖSV sports director Mario Stecher is taking the athletes to task after the biathlon men's team's consistently miserable World Cup results. Stecher will not accept allegedly inadequately prepared skis as an excuse. If the slump continues, the coaches will also be questioned, Stecher told the APA.
Stecher does not want to accept that the particularly poor run times in Hochfilzen and most recently in France are being blamed on the ski preparation. "It's not the first time that there has been a discussion about materials in the biathlon. The service team has been changed three times in the last three years, but it hasn't changed. When I look at certain run times of individual athletes who are further away from the top from year to year - you can't just go and say the skis were bad, that's not good enough for me," said Stecher without naming names.
Same team, same conditions
The former world-class combined skier pointed out that there were no discussions about materials in other disciplines with similar resources. "It's interesting that it works really well in the combined and also works great in specialty cross-country, they work with the same possibilities." For example, the Wachsler team at the combined World Cup in Ramsau was identical to the one in Hochfilzen. Stecher also emphasized that all disciplines are offered the best possible conditions. "Also as far as the skis are concerned."
Gaping hole in the base
Stecher did not include the soon-to-be 42-year-old Simon Eder ("You can't expect any more huge jumps from him, the level will be easy to maintain") in his criticism. In principle, however, it should be borne in mind that Austria unfortunately cannot draw on the full potential of young talent suitable for the World Cup in biathlon. "You have to be realistic about what you have in terms of people." The necessary foundation is currently lacking, which is why patience is required. "The problem is that there really is a big hole. If you work well, it will ultimately take a few more years to be able to play at the top of the world again."
Coach discussion probably unavoidable
Whether the path will continue with the current coaching staff around men's head coach Vegard Bitnes is questionable. Stecher does not rule out a change of coach after the season. "If you continue to perform like this, then of course you have to question it, that's quite clear. If it stays like this, then you definitely have to think in that direction." One way or another, Stecher believes the team must return to the top of the world by the 2028 World Championships at home.
Stecher is not keen on the women's team
The women around Lisa Hauser and Anna Gandler already have the potential for top results. Stecher also expects a lot from Anna Andexer, who recently entered the World Cup, in the future. "The potential is really there with the women, they can be a good team," said Stecher. The recent results of Hauser and Gandler, most of which have been less than inspiring, should be seen in a differentiated light. "You can't just slap the lid on it and say it's bad, but analyze it calmly, look over it over Christmas, do some good training and start the new year in a relaxed manner." According to Stecher, he naturally also expects detailed analysis and a corresponding reaction from the men.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
