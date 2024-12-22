Reporter alert
Heart fibrillation: 12 narrow escapes from death
Rescue at the very last second! After a heart attack with severe ventricular fibrillation, a "Krone" reporter owes his life to many helpers. Emergency paramedics and doctors had to resuscitate the patient a dozen times before he could be operated on.
This happened far too quickly even for a fast-moving reporter who often has to act spontaneously. "Krone" photographer Christian Schulter from Deutsch Kaltenbrunn had still done his job in the new "Star Jump" hall in Oberwart on the evening of November 28 and posted an amusing short video of his heavyweight acrobatic jumps on a state-of-the-art trampoline via Facebook, but shortly afterwards he went through the most dramatic moments of his life.
"My body was going crazy"
"I already had a queasy feeling on the way to the car. I lit a cigarette, and for the first time I didn't like the taste of it," the 55-year-old explains. On the journey, he felt hot and cold in a staccato pattern.
Hot, cold, hot, cold - it went on like this, the situation got worse. "I had a strange, oppressive feeling in my upper stomach. I just happened to be driving past the clinic in Oberwart," says the "Krone" reporter.
16 kilometers later, he stopped in Ollersdorf to get some fresh air. "It didn't help, I could hardly stand on my feet." The 55-year-old still made it to neighboring Stegersbach. He stopped opposite the former police station in Grazer Straße.
A lucky twist of fate
Our reporter called the Red Cross ambulance service on 14844 to complain about his suffering, rather than calling 144. Fortunately, Burgenland is the only federal state where all the threads come together in the State Security Center (LSZ), with the exception of the police.
The rescue chain was immediately set in motion. Christian Schulter then called his wife, who rushed to help with their son and daughter-in-law. "I saw the blue light of an ambulance in the rear-view mirror as I was leaning far back in the driver's seat," recalls the heart attack patient.
The blue light was for an operation nearby. This case was quickly cleared up, so just 90 seconds after the alarm, the emergency doctor was already with the 55-year-old "Krone" employee.
Lengthy life-saving operation
Our reporter had to be resuscitated again and again - 12 times in total, until after almost 2.5 hours he ended up in the Lower Austrian hospital in Wiener Neustadt with the C17 from Styria. His conclusion after surviving two operations: "I am infinitely grateful to all the helpers and rescuers!"
