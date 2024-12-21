Was contact with Saudi refugees the motive for the crime?

Police received a criminal complaint against A. in 2023

As the director of the Magdeburg police, Tom-Oliver Langhans, said, the police there had already received a criminal complaint against A. earlier. However, this was a year ago. At that time, it had been planned to conduct a threat interview with A.. However, according to the information available so far, this had not taken place. Langhans did not want to comment on the allegations made at the time.