Iceland has its youngest female prime minister ever

Frostadóttir's Social Democrats had become the strongest force in the election three weeks ago with 20.8 percent of the vote, making strong gains, as did the Liberal Reform Party and the People's Party. The three parties won a total of 36 of the 63 seats in the Icelandic parliament. The previous governing parties, on the other hand, suffered some heavy losses. The left-wing Greens were even kicked out of parliament.