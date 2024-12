“My big Christmas wish is peace”

"Krone": How have you experienced the Advent season so far?

Benno Elbs: It was a very intense time for me. On the one hand, because I am responsible for two dioceses, and on the other, because the Advent season for me was under the big heading of "Encounter". As a psychologist, I know that winter is a very sensitive time. People's hearts are open to encounters. But you also feel the things that hurt more - sadness, loneliness, not being allowed to belong. I therefore thought about who I could make happy with a visit in the run-up to Christmas and went to hospitals, social centers, old people's homes and prisons. I also enjoy doing this, but it takes up a lot of time.