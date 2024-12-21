Sketch created
Graz woman attacked: Manhunt for young woman
The Styrian police are searching for a young woman in a case of grievous bodily harm. The suspect is said to have insulted and pushed a 62-year-old woman from Graz at the end of August - with serious consequences.
The incident took place on August 29 in Rankengasse near Griesplatz. At 11.45 am, the unknown woman allegedly attacked the 62-year-old woman, first verbally and then physically. The woman fell as a result of the blow to her back and landed on the road.
Victim unable to work for months
The victim suffered serious injuries. The woman, an artist, was unable to work for months. Now, almost four months after the crime, the police have drawn up a sketch of the woman who is still on the run and are asking for information about her identity.
20 to 25 years old, dressed in black, strong build
The suspect is described as follows:
- 20 to 25 years old
- 1.65 to 1.70 meters tall
- Strikingly white complexion
- black colored hair
- Stronger build
At the time of the crime, the victim was wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt and black sneakers. According to the victim, she should have a "youthful pronunciation".
Information about the alleged perpetrator can be obtained from the Liebenau police station or by calling 133.
