In Deutschlandsberg
Too much debt? Finances cause a stir
Deutschlandsberg is facing a heated election campaign: a new list fears an explosion in fees and debts and sharply criticizes the SPÖ. The mayor rejects the forecasts.
With the "Zukunft Deutschlandsberg" citizens' list, a new local political force is entering the ring in the West Styrian district town and will be contesting the elections on March 23, 2025. It is primarily working against the SPÖ with its absolute majority. The list accuses the Reds of a lack of transparency and too many prestige projects.
Now it is even predicting a "fee catastrophe", with large increases to come, particularly in the areas of water rates and waste. Specifically, the basic waste fee is set to rise by 270 percent between 2020 and 2029 (already up 202 percent this year), while the water rate is set to rise by 139 percent (up to just under 40 percent this year).
"The fee budgets must cover costs due to legal requirements," says Mayor Josef Wallner to "Krone". The basis for setting the fees is an external calculation based on an expert opinion.
Debt explosion? "That is incorrect"
The citizens' list led by Wolfgang Galler and Johannes Zeder (former managing director of the Valentino ice cream factory) also fears an explosion in the city's debt - from 13.3 to 32.5 million euros by the end of 2028: "The budget is being driven against the wall!" they warn.
Wallner cannot comprehend this forecast, "it does not appear in any of the city's financial plans, is incomprehensible and incorrect," says the mayor. There are no major investments planned by the municipality with borrowing, and at the end of 2025, debts are expected to be "only" 8.5 million euros. This is "comparatively low" compared to other municipalities in the district.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.