Car drove into crowd at Christmas market
A few days before Christmas, there was apparently a terrorist attack in Magdeburg: A car driver raced into a group of people. Government spokesman Matthias Schuppe confirmed the attack, as reported by MDR Sachsen-Anhalt.
The terrible incident is said to have occurred at 19:04. The driver, who had been driving a dark BMW, was arrested immediately after the crime. Citing the emergency services, "Bild" reported that 60 to 80 people were injured - MDR, citing the police, reported at least one confirmed fatality.
This report shows the large contingent of rescue workers following the terrorist attack in Magdeburg:
Visitors should leave Magdeburg city center
The police reported on the news platform X that the Christmas market had been closed - "extensive operational measures" were underway. The organizer of the market also called on people to leave the city centre.
Suspect arrested
The driver is said to have driven the vehicle directly into a crowd of people in front of the town hall. People panicked and tried to flee the scene. The suspect driver was arrested. The police searched the area for explosives after the crime, reported "Bild".
This video is supposed to show the arrest of the suspected driver:
Saxony-Anhalt's Minister President Reiner Haseloff expressed his horror at the attack: "This is a terrible event, especially now in the days leading up to Christmas," said the CDU politician. He wanted to see the situation in Magdeburg for himself and drove to the scene of the attack that evening.
