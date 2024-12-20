Vorteilswelt
Animal cruelty charge

Shot in the knee: dog fights for its life

Nachrichten
20.12.2024 18:49

The very friendly four-legged friend, who was injured by a firearm, is looking for a loving home after his recovery. Donation campaign underway.

0 Kommentare

The exact circumstances remain to be clarified, but the hunter from southern Styria who is accused of the crime has been charged with cruelty to animals. 

A three-year-old male dog was admitted to the Thalerhof veterinary clinic. "The wounds are massive," says head Wolfgang Kneifel. "A bullet shredded his knee, the debris penetrated his abdomen and chest." Fortunately, the vet was able to save the boarder collie. But: "Because the owners are afraid that the animal will fall victim to another gunshot attack, they won't take it back."

And, according to Kneifel, they also don't pay the costs for the life-saving operations - several thousand euros. Kneifel: "The dog has already been through so much, it has fought so hard for its survival. He deserves a good place, which I will personally take care of after his recovery."

(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

In cooperation with the state animal shelter in Grabenstraße, headed by the dedicated Susanne Bräuer, suitable owners will be sought. The four-legged friend, who is described as very friendly, will not be available until the beginning of the year. However, interested parties can already get in touch!

The animal clinic is already waiving a good portion of the costs, please donate to the "Friends of the Animal Corner" association, IBAN: AT93 6000 0000 9211 1811, KW: Berndi. Inquiries: 0316/684212

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

