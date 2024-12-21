Last winter
Fewer applications for heating cost subsidy
KPÖ Plus criticizes the lack of an increase in income limits for the heating cost subsidy. According to Provincial Councillor Pewny, the number of applications for the subsidy fell significantly last year.
The Salzburg state government's decision to reduce the heating cost subsidy for the coming year from 600 to 250 euros for those in need was already met with criticism. The Black-Blue government justified this with the expiry of a federal subsidy. The KPÖ Plus is now criticizing the fact that the group of people entitled to the subsidy has also been reduced.
This is because the income limits that entitle people to a heating cost subsidy have hardly been adjusted in recent years. The responsible FPÖ provincial councillor Christian Pewny argues that the limit was raised from 1300 to 1392 euros last year. However, inflation has risen much more sharply in recent years, argues KPÖ-Plus club leader Natalie Hangöbl. "If the state government is counting on the at-risk-of-poverty threshold of 2022 in 2025, the income threshold is lagging behind by over 200 euros," she says.
Two caseworkers process 15,000 applications
However, according to Pewny, the number of applications for heating cost subsidies fell noticeably last year. There were 20,857 applications in the 2022/23 heating season and 14,997 applications in 2023/24. Of these, 12,033 (22/23) and 10,884 (23/24) were approved. "As the number of applications has not increased, we did not consider an additional adjustment to the income limit to be necessary," says Pewny.
KPÖ Plus also criticizes the fact that only two caseworkers have to process around 15,000 applications. This would result in waiting times of up to three months for the urgently needed money. No increase is planned here either.
