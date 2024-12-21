Fewer applications for heating cost subsidy

This is because the income limits that entitle people to a heating cost subsidy have hardly been adjusted in recent years. The responsible FPÖ provincial councillor Christian Pewny argues that the limit was raised from 1300 to 1392 euros last year. However, inflation has risen much more sharply in recent years, argues KPÖ-Plus club leader Natalie Hangöbl. "If the state government is counting on the at-risk-of-poverty threshold of 2022 in 2025, the income threshold is lagging behind by over 200 euros," she says.