Prison sentence handed down
Robbery thief threatened a man with a jackknife
A repeat offender (38) has now received a prison sentence at St. Pölten Provincial Court after an armed burglary in the Mostviertel region. She confessed.
I will stab you if you don't let me go immediately!" After a 38-year-old burglar was caught in the act, she didn't hesitate for long. After a good dose of alcohol and pills, she pulled out a knife and threatened the young resident of the house.
In "distress and panic", the thief "just wanted to get away". And even left behind the loot - a rucksack filled with some cash, clothes, cosmetic products and electronic devices. Now the mother of a son had to answer for robbery at St. Pölten Provincial Court. And not for the first time: the repeat offender already has numerous relevant previous convictions to her name. She was only released from prison in March.
"I heard noises, looked and discovered the woman in the checkroom," recalls the young victim of the break-in in October. The 38-year-old threatened him with a knife in her hand and then fled. She had previously gained access with a stolen key.
Sentence not final
She has now been sentenced to two years in prison and an additional nine months from an earlier conditional sentence. In addition to inpatient drug treatment, she must pay 100 euros in damages.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
