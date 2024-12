Successor sought for popular wine tavern

"Jewel" is for sale

"The Buschenschank" is for sale, including the land, building and wine processing. There is also the possibility of leasing the vineyards on the Gaumberg on a long-term basis and taking over the wine production with the classics, such as Riesling and Zweigelt, as well as the innovative, fungus-resistant grape varieties and developing them further as desired. For SP city leader Sabine Naderer-Jelinek, it is particularly important "that the Buschenschank remains open to the public as a meeting place."