German Bundesliga

Wolfsburg vs. Dortmund LIVE from 17:30

Nachrichten
22.12.2024 05:00

Matchday 15 in the German Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg face Borussia Dortmund. The game kicks off at 5.30pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).

Here is the live ticker:

The only consistency at Borussia Dortmund is the crisis at the end of the year. BVB have not won a single one of their last ten games in December. If they don't finally get their first away win of the season today at VfL Wolfsburg in coach Ralph Hasenhüttl's last game of the year, Dortmund will have a less than contemplative Christmas. Coach Nuri Sahin made that clear on Friday.

Ralph Hasenhüttl (Bild: APA/AFP/Ronny Hartmann)
Ralph Hasenhüttl
(Bild: APA/AFP/Ronny Hartmann)

The 36-year-old gave his team, including Austrian Marcel Sabitzer, a clear message: "We all have to be aware of the big club we're playing for. Anyone who is not aware of that is out of place here." He continued: "Not every player has the right to be tired." Sahin's last statement referred to an issue he himself had raised after the disappointing 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim last Sunday. His team's running performance had remained below average.

Nuri Sahin (Bild: AFP/APA/NICOLAS TUCAT)
Nuri Sahin
(Bild: AFP/APA/NICOLAS TUCAT)

Not for the first time this season, Sahin explained, his team had problems at the end of an English week. The obvious fitness problem - which, of course, is his responsibility - should be analyzed during the short winter break. The consequence: After three 1:1 draws in the league in a row, BVB are only eighth in the table with 22 points from 14 games and failed early in the DFB Cup - in Wolfsburg. "It's a fact: we have a results crisis," said Sahin.

BVB currently only mediocre
Dortmund are already five points behind fourth place - the minimum target for the season by which every Dortmund coach must be measured. "Our first goal of the season every year is to qualify for the Champions League. And we're not blind, we can read the table. So: Yes, achieving fourth place is currently our homework," sporting director Lars Ricken told "Sport Bild".

However, Sahin does not have to worry about his job just yet - even if things go wrong again in Wolfsburg. "Overcoming this challenge will only succeed if we all pull together at BVB - every employee," said Ricken. It is still unclear what will happen to sporting director Sebastian Kehl. The former BVB captain's contract, which is due to expire, has not yet been extended. All too often in the first half of the season, the imbalance in the small squad became apparent.

In addition, BVB has been dogged by a tiresome mentality debate for years. "You can only get mentality together as a team if all eleven players on the pitch think the same and don't take themselves too seriously. To be honest, I didn't get that impression," said captain Emre Can after the lacklustre performance against Hoffenheim.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

