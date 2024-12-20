Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New plan presented

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
20.12.2024 14:41

Expansion is being accelerated on barely one percent of Upper Austria's land area. This is shown by the planned regulation, where wind turbines and PV systems will be banned in future and can be easily expanded. The 250 million euro project in Sandl, which has just been submitted, is de facto shut down: "No surprise."

0 Kommentare

"Pointless" - this is how nature conservation councillor Manfred Haimbuchner (FP) describes the project for 22 wind turbines in Sandl at the presentation of the exclusion and acceleration zones for wind power and photovoltaics. "It's not an exaggeration for anyone," agrees Markus Achleitner, Provincial Councillor for Economic and Regional Planning. The fact is that the 250 million euro project is located in the exclusion zone. This will become legally valid next year by provincial decree. The existing wind power master plan is not legally binding, but already classifies the Sandl plant as "red". From a technical point of view, species protection and the neighboring protected areas in the Czech Republic and Lower Austria are the "killer arguments". "But 30 kilometers further south there are no problems," say the two politicians.

Environmental impact assessments no longer required
The ordinance, which divides Upper Austria into three in terms of green energy, is intended to implement the EU's "Red III Directive". According to this directive, 0.74 percent of the provincial area is defined as acceleration areas and 34.53 percent as exclusion areas for wind power. Environmental impact assessments will no longer be necessary in fast-track areas. In the case of PV systems, 4.88 percent are preferred, but only 5.14 percent - primarily above 1200 meters above sea level - are excluded. The remaining areas are to be treated as before.

Headwind from green and red
"This was not a political decision, but a technical one," Achleitner and Heimbuchner said in unison. And reaped some serious headwind! State Councillor for the Environment Stefan Kaineder (Greens) sees a "black-blue frontal attack on the business location": "A wind exclusion zone in Upper Austria will cost us dearly." And SP energy spokesperson Thomas Antlinger fears that our country will produce too little green energy and become more dependent on "Czech nuclear power".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Schütz
Markus Schütz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf