"Pointless" - this is how nature conservation councillor Manfred Haimbuchner (FP) describes the project for 22 wind turbines in Sandl at the presentation of the exclusion and acceleration zones for wind power and photovoltaics. "It's not an exaggeration for anyone," agrees Markus Achleitner, Provincial Councillor for Economic and Regional Planning. The fact is that the 250 million euro project is located in the exclusion zone. This will become legally valid next year by provincial decree. The existing wind power master plan is not legally binding, but already classifies the Sandl plant as "red". From a technical point of view, species protection and the neighboring protected areas in the Czech Republic and Lower Austria are the "killer arguments". "But 30 kilometers further south there are no problems," say the two politicians.