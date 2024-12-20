New plan presented
Expansion is being accelerated on barely one percent of Upper Austria's land area. This is shown by the planned regulation, where wind turbines and PV systems will be banned in future and can be easily expanded. The 250 million euro project in Sandl, which has just been submitted, is de facto shut down: "No surprise."
"Pointless" - this is how nature conservation councillor Manfred Haimbuchner (FP) describes the project for 22 wind turbines in Sandl at the presentation of the exclusion and acceleration zones for wind power and photovoltaics. "It's not an exaggeration for anyone," agrees Markus Achleitner, Provincial Councillor for Economic and Regional Planning. The fact is that the 250 million euro project is located in the exclusion zone. This will become legally valid next year by provincial decree. The existing wind power master plan is not legally binding, but already classifies the Sandl plant as "red". From a technical point of view, species protection and the neighboring protected areas in the Czech Republic and Lower Austria are the "killer arguments". "But 30 kilometers further south there are no problems," say the two politicians.
Environmental impact assessments no longer required
The ordinance, which divides Upper Austria into three in terms of green energy, is intended to implement the EU's "Red III Directive". According to this directive, 0.74 percent of the provincial area is defined as acceleration areas and 34.53 percent as exclusion areas for wind power. Environmental impact assessments will no longer be necessary in fast-track areas. In the case of PV systems, 4.88 percent are preferred, but only 5.14 percent - primarily above 1200 meters above sea level - are excluded. The remaining areas are to be treated as before.
Headwind from green and red
"This was not a political decision, but a technical one," Achleitner and Heimbuchner said in unison. And reaped some serious headwind! State Councillor for the Environment Stefan Kaineder (Greens) sees a "black-blue frontal attack on the business location": "A wind exclusion zone in Upper Austria will cost us dearly." And SP energy spokesperson Thomas Antlinger fears that our country will produce too little green energy and become more dependent on "Czech nuclear power".
