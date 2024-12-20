MEP Mandl
“Election victories of the extreme FPÖ are worrying”
In an interview with krone.tv, ÖVP MEP Lukas Mandl analyzes the consequences of the participation of North Korean soldiers in the Ukraine war and the image Austria is presenting in Brussels following the election successes of the FPÖ.
Mandl's view on the integration of North Korean soldiers on the Russian side in the Ukraine war: "Putin-Russia is ready for escalation and has already taken many steps towards escalation: the annexation of Crimea in 2014 was already an act of war in violation of international law. Then, from 2022, the full military war against Ukraine. And what should never be forgotten is the hybrid warfare against us all. But now Putin's Russia is stumbling, as we can see in Syria. Ultimately, Putin-Russia lost in Syria, Assad was the close ally and Putin-Russia had supported him. And now Putin-Russia even needs North Korean support in the campaign against Ukraine. It's all connected in such a way that Putin-Russia is now grasping at any straw." Are there many fears in the EU that Putin could smell a rat after a success in Ukraine, that the war could spread and there could be a dictatorial peace? Mandl: "A dictatorial peace is no peace, as history shows. And that's why there won't be one, at least it couldn't be called peace. Ukraine will not fall, according to everything we know."
Drifting into an extreme corner
How is the current FPÖ dominance in Austria viewed and assessed in the EU? Mandl: "On the one hand, Austria is still held in high esteem for many things. On the other hand, the election victories of the extreme FPÖ, which we have now seen through several elections, are worrying. And many people across Europe and around the world are looking at Austria with a critical eye, and I want to say that very clearly. We must be aware of this: We are not only endangering our reputation if this development continues, we are also endangering our prosperity. All of this will be jeopardized if we drift into a corner as a result of the electoral success of the extreme FPÖ. And as an Austrian with a heart and as someone who loves Austria, I want to be able to say this very clearly: We must not drift into this extreme corner."
The problem of Germany and France
A look at Europe shows that things are currently not looking good for the central EU axis between Germany and France: "There are justified fears. Germany has probably already bottomed out. But France is currently at the bottom. Or it may be going even further downhill."
