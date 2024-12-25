“Could give the Germans priority for once”

"Kronesport": You were the first person to win all four competitions of the Four Hills Tournament in one edition. How did that make you feel back then?

SvenHannawald: You can't really put your finger on it. I know that it was like that and that you made it, although I still wonder about it to this day. It was definitely a close decision in the end. When I see the virtual green line today as an expert and spectator, I still wonder how I was able to assess it at the time. Knowing that it was enough and that I was the first ski jumper to win all four events in one year was somehow strange. But at the same time you could also feel what it took physically. The ten days were extreme. I was in a state of floating, relaxed and happy, but at the same time I was really at my limit.