Criminal cases in Tyrol
Released after 523 days, Benko at the end, boy starved to death
The father of little Leon is released from custody after 523 days. In Ebbs, the police make a tragic discovery: a starving boy lies dead in an apartment. Meanwhile, René Benko's Signa empire is gradually collapsing completely. The "Krone" looks back on the court and crime year 2024 in Tyrol.
"You may leave the courtroom a free man." This sentence from Judge Andreas Fleckl is followed by numerous tears of joy in the jury courtroom in Innsbruck on August 1. The jury unanimously acquitted the father of little Leon shortly beforehand. The six-year-old boy had drowned in the Kitzbüheler Ache in St. Johann in Tirol in August 2022. After an investigation that came to nothing, the investigators suddenly turned their attention to the father.
On the last day of the trial in the provincial capital, however, the expert reports presented are ambiguous. "No one can understand how you feel when you are exposed to such accusations. The fact that the person responsible for my son's death is still on the loose is unbearable. Please let me go back home to my family," are the defendant's final words with tears in his eyes. Leon's dad has spent exactly 523 innocent days in custody.
The cinematic scenes at the scene of the "Bergdoktor" almost ended in a fatal drama on April 30th in Going. A boy (7) was seriously injured and lost a few teeth. The fictional guesthouse from the hit TV series suffered extensive damage.
The rural youth have commissioned a transport company to erect a maypole with the help of a crane. But the supposedly routine job goes badly wrong. Particularly explosive: the crane driver (39) does not even have a crane driver's license. "But our employees are trained better than with any driving license," argued the entrepreneur (60), who was also on trial, in court in Innsbruck in November. They paid meticulous attention to the size of the tree and the weather conditions.
The defendants unanimously suspect a "technical defect" as the possible cause of the accident. However, they cannot explain how the child got into the danger zone. After questioning a number of witnesses - including observers of the incident - the judge finally offers the two men diversions. The entrepreneur has to pay 4000 euros, his employee 600 euros.
In November 2023, Walter Kathrein (75), the former deputy mayor of Völs, was murdered in cold blood. The reason: a local man (52) is said to have been dissatisfied with property deals he had concluded in or with the municipality in the past. "It was like something out of a horror movie. The skull was shattered, the veins severed," explained the public prosecutor at the trial in November. The 52-year-old was unanimously sentenced to twelve years in prison for murder (not legally binding).
Death drama for a three-year-old child in Ebbs! In May, the boy is found dead in his parents' home. An autopsy reveals that he was severely malnourished. The parents (25 and 26 years old) are soon suspected of murder. Both are subsequently remanded in custody.
The life of a 25-year-old woman was senselessly destroyed during a rampage at a petrol station in Telfs. In October, the driver (32) is sentenced to 17 years in prison for two counts of attempted murder - not legally binding.
From the President of the WK Tirol to the dock. Christoph Walser resigns from all his offices in November 2023. Among other things, he is accused of tax evasion. The public prosecutor opens an investigation. In November, it is clear: the trial will take place at the end of January 2025.
Deep fall of René Benko! At the end of 2023, the convoluted Signa empire begins to crumble. In the following months, it collapses completely. In 2024, Benko files for personal bankruptcy. Italy even issues an EU arrest warrant.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
