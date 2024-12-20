It remains exciting
A white Christmas? These cities have a chance
It is normally a rarity for it to snow in several provincial capitals at the same time at Christmas. But this year it could actually happen that Bregenz, Innsbruck and Salzburg have a white Christmas. The chances are also good in Styria at the moment.
The last time this happened was in Klagenfurt in 2021, before that in Innsbruck in 2017 and in Vienna and Eisenstadt in 2012. This year, there should be snow in three major cities - Bregenz, Innsbruck and Salzburg - on 24 December, although Geosphere Austria's forecast for the city of Mozart is shaky.
"Mountains around Salzburg"
"There will probably be nothing directly in front of the cathedral, but the mountains around Salzburg will be white," explained a meteorologist on Friday. "It wasn't that extremely warm in December," said climatologist Alexander Orlik, explaining this year's chances. And even after Christmas it will remain cold, or rather there will be temperatures appropriate for winter, which skiers and tobogganists will probably be happy about.
Possible snowfall on the Kahlenberg too
On the northern edge of the Alps, it will start to snow widely from the Bregenzerwald to the Mostviertel on December 22 and 23, with the precipitation easing in the night of December 25. The snow line in Linz, St. Pölten and Vienna will be between 400 and 600 meters. "There may also be a few white patches on the Kahlenberg," said a meteorologist from Geosphere Austria.
A maximum of five degrees at Christmas
On Christmas Eve, there could be more than a meter of fresh snow in Styria, for example. The early temperatures are between minus five and plus one degree, the maximum temperatures between minus two and plus five degrees.
