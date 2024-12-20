Court refuses to start trial against Tate brothers

The Tates and the alleged accomplices were first arrested near Bucharest on December 30, 2022. This measure was later changed to house arrest, after which they were released on condition that they did not leave the country. In August of this year, a court ordered Andrew Tate to be placed under house arrest again after a brief detention. Shortly before this, investigators had confiscated a further 16 luxury cars and large sums of money belonging to the brothers following house searches.