More than 1 meter
Upper Styrians sink into the snow at Christmas
A white Christmas seems certain for Upper Styria: In the Enns Valley, fresh snowfall of more than one meter is possible by Christmas Day. There is at least some hope for white holidays in the south too.
Friday was a rather stormy day for the Styrians - wind speeds of up to 100 km/h were measured on the mountains. There were also some heavy snow showers in Upper Styria. For the Seeberg or the Niederalpl, chains were therefore mandatory. Time and again, trucks in particular got stuck on the wintry roads. However, the snow showers will subside during the course of the morning. The strong winds will only subside in the evening.
Saturday will then be friendlier. In the south, the sun will shine almost all day long. In the south-east, highs of up to 6 degrees are possible. It will be much cooler in Upper Styria, where clouds will keep rolling in and temperatures will barely break the 0 degree mark.
"The next Atlantic front will reach us on Sunday," says Michele Salmi from the Ubimet weather service. Snowfall will spread from the northwest, with a few flakes even possible in the Graz basin. During the course of the day, the snow line will rise to 800 to 1,000 meters, below which it will rain.
Snow on Christmas Eve
On Tuesday, i.e. Christmas Eve, it should be white throughout Upper Styria. "In the Enns Valley, heavy snowfall will set in by Tuesday night at the latest, reaching down into the valley. And it will also snow from the Mur Valley to Semmering, albeit not quite as heavily," predicts Salmi.
White hope for the south
The snowfall will continue until Christmas Day - in the Enns Valley, fresh snowfall of between 80 and 120 centimetres is possible. South of the Mur-Mürz furrow, it's currently looking more like a green Christmas, with significantly milder temperatures. However, the meteorologist still sees a small chance of snow in the southern part of the country on Christmas Day: "It could be that a disturbance reaches us from the north-east - if this comes, there will also be snow in the Graz area, although the probability of this is currently not very high."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
