Upper Styrians sink into the snow at Christmas

White hope for the south

The snowfall will continue until Christmas Day - in the Enns Valley, fresh snowfall of between 80 and 120 centimetres is possible. South of the Mur-Mürz furrow, it's currently looking more like a green Christmas, with significantly milder temperatures. However, the meteorologist still sees a small chance of snow in the southern part of the country on Christmas Day: "It could be that a disturbance reaches us from the north-east - if this comes, there will also be snow in the Graz area, although the probability of this is currently not very high."