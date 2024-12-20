Major Dekra study
How incredibly long electric car batteries really last
Many drivers fear that the batteries in electric cars will not last long. The manufacturers' guarantees do not bode well either. But apparently everything is much better than expected: Dekra has tested the batteries of cabs - and the results are astonishing.
"The batteries of electric cars are more durable than consumers sometimes fear," the experts succinctly summarize after more than 25,000 "state-of-health" tests. Even with higher mileages, the vast majority of traction batteries were still in good condition. As proof of this, the expert organization cites a number of Jaguar electric cabs put into service in Munich in 2018.
Just under 100% after a quarter of a million kilometers
Six of the Jaguar I-Pace were tested by Dekra this year. With mileages of between just under 180,000 km and more than 260,000 km, the state of health of the traction batteries was between 95 and 97 percent.
The vehicles were by no means spared over the years, but were charged on average one and a half times a day, always fully charged.
The Jaguar models are not an isolated case. "The traction batteries are very good overall. Even with higher mileages, we still find a 'state of health' of over 90 percent in most cases," says Dekra.
Nevertheless, there are also outliers. Depending on driving style, climate and charging behavior, a traction battery in an electric vehicle can age more slowly or more quickly. Like other providers, the testing organization offers health tests for electric cars for a fee, which are intended to facilitate sales on the used car market.
Manufacturer's warranty is not exactly encouraging
Most car manufacturers in Europe currently offer a battery warranty of eight years or at least 160,000 kilometers. Until then, at least 70 percent of the original capacity is supposed to be retained - not a prospect that makes it easy to choose an e-car. Even apart from the Dekra data, practical experience shows that the batteries generally last much longer. So you don't necessarily have to expect to get anywhere near the rather conservatively chosen guaranteed condition after eight years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.