How incredibly long electric car batteries really last

Manufacturer's warranty is not exactly encouraging

Most car manufacturers in Europe currently offer a battery warranty of eight years or at least 160,000 kilometers. Until then, at least 70 percent of the original capacity is supposed to be retained - not a prospect that makes it easy to choose an e-car. Even apart from the Dekra data, practical experience shows that the batteries generally last much longer. So you don't necessarily have to expect to get anywhere near the rather conservatively chosen guaranteed condition after eight years.