Coach out! The chaos continues in Kapfenberg

Ukrainian takes over on an interim basis

The league home game against Wels is on Saturday in Kapfenberg-Walfersam, the Bulls need points. The Cup quarter-finals are coming up in January. That will all be a task for Mijanovic co-coach Klym Artamonov. The 31-year-old Ukrainian and ex-professional left his home country when the war began and ended up in Kapfenberg via Spain and France. Now he is taking over the Bulls, provided everything goes according to plan with his coaching license.