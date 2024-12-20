“I won’t forget this day for a long time”

Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "The game went exactly how we wanted it to. We scored the goal before half-time, scored a quick goal after half-time and then had a chance to change the game. The atmosphere that prevailed after the 3:0 - simply a very, very nice evening. We're delighted to have done it. We pulled the plug on them after 3-0. It's a great moment for us that we want to enjoy."