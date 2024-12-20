Double packer Wurmbrand
“I won’t forget this day for a long time”
Nikolaus Wurmbrand, just 18 years old, put Rapid on the road to victory against Copenhagen with his brace. Here are the comments on the game ...
Nikolaus Wurmbrand (Rapid double goalscorer): "You don't score two goals every day against an opponent like this. It was an incredible feeling, I won't forget this day for a long time. We scored the goals in the decisive moments. Rapid haven't been in a European round of 16 for a long time. It's even cooler that we made it. We want to win this thing now."
Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "The game went exactly how we wanted it to. We scored the goal before half-time, scored a quick goal after half-time and then had a chance to change the game. The atmosphere that prevailed after the 3:0 - simply a very, very nice evening. We're delighted to have done it. We pulled the plug on them after 3-0. It's a great moment for us that we want to enjoy."
Lukas Grgic (Rapid player): "Extreme relief. You can feel the energy, the fans are there, we took the stadium with us from the very first minute. We gave our all for Burgi, for the club, for the fans. We should have done it much earlier, I mean the two match days before, but it's all the better today."
Niklas Hedl (Rapid player): "Today we made our Conference League season golden. Many no longer believed it after last week's defeat, but the team proved its morale, showed what it's made of and what can be achieved with passion - so we're rightly where we are."
