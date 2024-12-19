Tyrol’s FP leader appeals because of “moron” statement

Compensation for costs in the amount of 1300 euros

Specifically, the court ordered Abwerzger to refrain from making the statement in future and to pay compensation for costs amounting to a good 1,300 euros. According to the plaintiff's lawyer, Maria Windhager, one of the reasons for the ruling was that the choice of the word "moron" was defamatory, in no way served to deal with the matter itself and therefore qualified as an excess of judgment. The limit of permissible freedom of expression had therefore been exceeded and the defendant's statement was therefore unlawful.